Surprised? John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh sparked engagement rumors after the brunette beauty was seen with a diamond ring on ~that~ finger during an outing in San Diego, California, on February 17. A social media user shared a photo of the WWE star posing with two young fans while spending the day with the 29-year-old product manager at a carnival. In the background, Shay can be seen with what looks to be a large, sparkly rock on her hand.

The 42-year-old seemingly fueled the rumors with two cryptic Instagram posts. The first image appeared on Valentine’s Day. “Stone Cold Sweethearts” was written across the top of a meme with a man holding up a purple heart that read, “Say Yes.” The next day, he shared an impressionist painting of a bride and groom dancing. Sadly, John posts everything “without explanation, for your interpretation,” according to his bio, so he did not elaborate on these cryptic images.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

John and Shay were first romantically connected in March 2019 but have seemingly been going strong ever since. They recently packed on the PDA at the premiere of the pro wrestler’s new film, Dolittle, on January 11. It was their second public appearance, but the two were completely at ease, an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style.

“John and Shay arrived hand in hand to [the] carpet and walked into carpet holding hands,” the insider explained. “He whispered a few things in her ear to reassure her on [the] carpet, a few gentle kisses on lips. Very sweet. She seemed totally comfortable and happy to be by his side.”

The Blockers actor seems to be fully moving on since ending things in May 2018 with Nikki Bella after six years. The Total Bellas star, 36, recently revealed in January that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, whom she got engaged to in November 2019. Although the WWE babe’s ex has not addressed these next big steps in her life, John shared a cryptic tweet one day after she revealed that wedding bells were in her future.

“How many people have you totally let into your life?” the Playing With Fire star wrote on January 4. “For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are.”

Onward and upward, right?