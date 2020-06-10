Amicable exes! Despite Nikki Bella and John Cena breaking up in 2018 after six years together, the Total Bellas star wishes her ex-fiancé the best. Since their split, the pair of exes have moved on — Nikki is engaged to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and they’re expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, John is dating Shay Shariatzadeh.

Though Nikki has nothing but love for her former beau, she can’t help but look back and wish some things had been different. “I have many regrets about that relationship. The primary one is that I wish I’d known myself better before I got into it,” Nikki said in her memoir, Incomparable, which she wrote with her sister, Brie Bella.

“I wish I’d understood how the patterns in my life, and my relationship with my own father, informed how I react to love, boundaries and feelings of abandonment,” she continued. Nikki’s dad, Jon Garcia, wasn’t around much because they didn’t have the best relationship throughout the years.

In March, the former wrestler revealed she had to get John’s approval to include him in her book. “Because of contracts I signed, he had editing rights,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “So he’s read his chapter. He edited it. Anything that I do with him has to go through approval through him.”

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April 2018. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of respect for one another,” she announced on Instagram at the time. They got back together that summer and officially split in July. Nikki then began dating Artem in January 2019, while John became official with Shay later that year.

Nikki has gushed about how happy she is with Artem on social media. It seems like John feels the same way about his lady. “In John’s eyes, Shay’s the whole package,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

Like any good ex, Nikki is glad to see John happy in his relationship. Keep scrolling to see everything Nikki Bella has said about her ex John Cena’s new relationship.