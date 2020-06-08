So Sweet! John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh’s Cutest Photos

Despite being a pretty low-key couple, John Cena and his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, love a good photo opp. Since making their red carpet debut in October 2019, the WWE wrestler, 43, and project manager, 29, are still going strong.

“In John’s eyes, Shay’s the whole package,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.

Prior to meeting Shay, John was engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Nikki Bella. The reality TV pair called off their wedding and split in May 2018. The Total Bellas star has since moved on with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and the pair are expecting their first child together. According to the insider, John’s relationship with Shay “is much easier than the relationship he had with Nikki.”

The actor’s “softer side comes out” when he’s with the Canadian beauty, added the source. “He spoils her with romantic gifts — flowers, jewelry and a sports car — but Shay isn’t after his money … she’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.”

In March, John and Shay began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because the Massachusetts native “works out every day to keep in shape,” he also “put together a couples workout itinerary,” for him and Shay, the insider explained, noting that they’re having “a blast exercising together.”

As for their future? Rumors began circulating in February 2020 that John and Shay are already engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger at a carnival in San Diego. Additionally, on Valentine’s Day, the Blockers star shared a post that read “Stone Cold Sweethearts” above an image of a man holding up a purple heart with “Say Yes” on it.

Unfortunately, neither John nor Shay have confirmed the possible good news. That said, we’re definitely rooting for them to go the distance. in the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see the couple’s cutest photos together so far!