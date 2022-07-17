They said, “I do,” again! John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, reportedly participated in a second wedding ceremony after legally marrying in October 2020.

The professional wrestler, 45, was seen wearing a navy blue suit as he held hands with the former Canadian resident, 32, who donned a stunning white backless gown as they walked into the Vancouver Club on Friday, July 15, according to photos published by TMZ.

Their second wedding comes 21 months after they legally wed in a courthouse ceremony in Tampa, Florida, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

While the WWE Championship winner and the engineer have maintained a low-profile marriage, John has opened up about the possibility of having children with Shay.

“I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” the WWE personality told The Sun in June 2021.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, his comments surprised some fans after he had previously said he was against fatherhood.

“I know I cannot handle raising a child,” he admitted to Rolling Stone in 2016. “And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live … I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f–k and extremely selfish, as well. I don’t want kids; I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’”

At the time, John was still in a relationship with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, whom he dated on and off for six years until they ultimately split in 2018. The two didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to starting a family. However, the Total Bellas star, 38, has since moved on and became engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she shares son Matteo.

John and Shay began dating in early 2019 but didn’t make their red carpet debut until October 2019 at the premiere of John’s film Playing With Fire in New York City. Five months later, a source exclusively described to Life & Style how their relationship was blossoming, noting that Shay brought out John’s “softer side.”

“In John’s eyes, Shay is the whole package,” the source said in March 2020. “She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the pair quarantined together and spent their time focusing on health and fitness.

“John works out every day to keep in shape,” the insider continued. “He’s also put together a couples workout itinerary and he and Shay have a blast exercising together — either outdoors or in his amazing home gym.”