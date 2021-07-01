Times have changed. John Cena revealed his thoughts on starting a family with wife Shay Shariatzadeh after being opposed to having kids with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

“I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” the WWE personality, 44, told The Sun in an interview published on Monday, June 28.

Over the years, John has been vocal about not wanting to be a father, namely when he and Nikki, 37, were together from 2012 to 2018. “I know I cannot handle raising a child. And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live,” the Blockers actor told Rolling Stone in 2016.

“I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it,” John added. “I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f–k and extremely selfish, as well. I don’t want kids; I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.'”

In December 2020, Nikki, who shares son Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, confirmed John’s feelings about children were the reason for their split. “We wanted different things,” the Total Bellas star recalled during an episode of Lisa Vanderpump‘s podcast.

“I really wanted to be a mom and he didn’t want to be a father,” Nikki continued. “In the end, he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father.”

Since then, the former flames remain amicable. “John, congratulations on your wedding,” the Incomparable coauthor gushed during the same episode. “I’m very, very happy for you.”

John and Shay, 31, tied the knot in October 2020 during an intimate ceremony in Tampa, Florida, Life & Style confirmed at the time.