Those legal ties. Pregnant reality star Nikki Bella revealed her ex-fiancé, wrestler John Cena, had “editing rights” for her upcoming memoir “because of contracts [she] signed.” Clearly, complicated legal situations follow these two former flames even after their split in summer 2018.

“So he’s read his chapter. He edited it,” the 36-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “Anything that I do with him has to go through approval through him.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

If you were a fan of Total Bellas, you might remember that John, 42, made the now-retired wrestling maven sign a lengthy legal contract upon moving into his home in 2013. In the document, the WWE legend detailed several “rules” Nikki was expected to follow while staying with him.

“I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest,” John wrote, among other things, in the clause. “In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible.”

Harsh, huh? Interestingly enough, the upcoming autobiography will delve even deeper into her life, revealing things “never told before … or showcased on reality TV.” For the brunette beauty, her breakup with John allowed her to become comfortable with vulnerability in the face of her fans … and, subsequently, to write the book she always wanted to.

“What we’ve realized from being in the spotlight now for 13 years and being reality stars for seven, is that people like to know they’re not alone when they go through certain situations,” Nikki said of herself and twin sister Brie Bella being very honest with their fans.

“I think that really opened up in my eyes through my breakup,” she continued about her split with the Blockers actor, who is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh. “It was so hard to showcase that and live through it, but I can’t tell you how many women and men constantly come up to me like, ‘Thank you for showcasing that, because you helped me get through what I went through.'”

We love how candid Nikki is — and we truly support her for it.