No love lost here! Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella addressed a recent Twitter post where fans were sure she was shading her ex-fiancé, John Cena, during a new episode of her podcast, “The Bellas Podcast,” with twin sis Brie Bella on March 4. Believe it or not, the reality TV starlet was open about how her message could have been focused on any of her exes.

“I put out a tweet and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé, which goodness people, that was not the case,” the 36-year-old explained on the show. “My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved and I have loved after him and I still love.”

The supposed ~shade fest~ started when the brunette beauty posted that she was “letting go of rules” in her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on February 19.

“Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life [to] teach them something or how [to] live, or someone comes into ours to do the same,” the post on the Bella twins joint account read. “Smile knowing [you] showed them how life is really meant [to] be lived … by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.” Nikki even signed the tweet “N” so fans and followers knew it was from her.

During season 1 of the WWE alum’s reality show back in 2013, Nikki was made to sign a 75-page contractual agreement that detailed different “rules” she would have to follow after moving into the 42-year-old wrestling legend’s home with him. “I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest,” the actor wrote in the clause, among other things. “In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible.”

Luckily for the pregnant beauty, her new relationship is free of all those confines.