Honesty hour. Nikki Bella seemingly shaded ex John Cena while gushing that she’s “letting go of rules” in her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star and pro wrestler dated for six years before calling things off in May 2018, just two weeks before their wedding. Part of their romance included Nikki, 36, being forced to sign a 75-page cohabitation agreement before moving into the 42-year-old’s home.

“Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life [to] teach them something or how [to] live, or someone comes into ours to do the same,” a tweet on the Bella twins joint Twitter account began on Wednesday, February 19. “Smile knowing [you] showed them how life is really meant [to] be lived … by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.” Nikki signed the tweet “N” to dictate that it was from her.

Season 1 of the brunette beauty’s E! reality show in 2013 followed the tension in Nikki and John’s relationship after he presented her with a contract filled with ~rules~ to sign before moving into his house. “I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest,” the Blockers actor wrote. “In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible.”

John explained that he didn’t want to put his bank account in “jeopardy” because he financially supports many of his family members. “Is that all I’m ever going to be in [John’s] heart, is a guest?” Nikki questioned and noted that she felt like he was being “selfish.” “Am I ever going to have that permanent spot in the rest of [his] life?” After he shared his side of things, the wrestler — who divorced his first wife, Elizabeth, in 2012 — compared the document to a prenuptial agreement. He later said he felt “super bad” that his then-girlfriend had to sign the document during an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Nikki isn’t living that kind of life with Artem, 37. The pair got engaged in November 2019 and revealed in January 2020 that they are expecting their first child together. “He lets me be me,” the reality babe gushed to Life & Style and other reporters about the Dancing With the Stars pro on the red carpet of Girl Up’s #GirlHero Awards in October 2019.

As for John, he seems happy with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh — the pair even recently sparked engagement rumors. Although John and Nikki’s split was heartwrenching, the two definitely appear to be in better places these days.