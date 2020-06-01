Hot couple alert! John Cena has been romantically linked to Shay Shariatzadeh for over a year, but who is the gorgeous engineer? Shay seems like an amazing catch, and it’s clear she and John make an amazing duo. The Canadian babe brings out the Bumblebee actor’s “softer side,” an insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style. “Shay isn’t after his money … She’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.” The feeling is mutual because John “spoils her with romantic gifts,” added the source.

The Blockers actor started dating the product manager about eight months after his highly publicized split from longtime girlfriend-turned-fiancée Nikki Bella. Learn more about Shay below!

They had a serious meet-cute

The pair first met after the WWE star “couldn’t take [his] eyes off her” at a restaurant in Vancouver while he was filming Playing With Fire, his costar from the flick Keegan-Michael Key previously dished to ET. John was in Canada shooting the movie from February 2019 through the end of March, so he met Shay sometime within that window. They (fittingly) made their red carpet debut at the movie’s premiere in October 2019.

She’s educated and has a successful career

Not only did she earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, but she also secured a job in Vancouver. Shay is a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she revealed in her bio featured on their website.

The woman she looks up to most is her mother

“The strongest and most hard-working woman I know is my mother,” Shay said about the person who inspired her most. “The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life. She is a surgeon who worked day and night so we could have a good life. While she was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to move her family to Canada to give us a better future. She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up.”

Her brother influenced her to pursue engineering

“I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she told Avigilon, where she started working in May 2015. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

She has worked in retail over the years

Shay worked in the Vancouver area for over 10 years and has tried her hand at different jobs before diving into the engineering world. She was previously employed as a sales associate for Guess and La Vie En Rose, according to her Linkedin page.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for John and Shay!