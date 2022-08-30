Finding love more than once! Nikki Bella has been engaged to both John Cena and Artem Chigvintsev, and both rings have been stunning but quite different.

For her first engagement to the King of WWE, Nikki opted for a large round-cut diamond that was set in a diamond-studded band. John got down on one knee in April 2017 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, proposing in front of a crowd of fans at WrestleMania 33.

While they were relationship goals for a while, the Total Bellas star and Blockers actor called it quits in 2018 after six years together.

“Because I am a reality star, and I do have a reality show … I feel like I have to kinda say what’s the update on John and I, but right now we’re just friends,” Nikki revealed in a July 2018 vlog, which was filmed days prior. “I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and then things get shown a few months after.”

It didn’t take too long for her to find love again! Nikki fell in love with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem while they were partners during season 25. They went public with their relationship in March 2019 and announced their engagement eight months later.

“Nikki’s glamorous ring features an estimated 2-to 2.5-carat emerald cut diamond accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, estimated to Life & Style exclusively following the couple’s January 2020 engagement announcement. “The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show-stopping center diamond to be the focal point.”

Nikki and Artem — who are parents to son Mateo — were engaged for a few years before revealing in August 2022 that they were officially married.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing photos of their hands to show off their stunning wedding rings. A second wedding photo was posed so Nikki and Artem’s backs were to the camera as they looked lovingly into the distance.

Scroll through the gallery to see Nikki’s engagement rings from John and Artem.