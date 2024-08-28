Kid-free and fine! John Cena opened up about his plans for the future and the former WWE star revealed that kids aren’t a part of those plans for him and his wife.

John, who married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020, told Shannon Sharpe that he and Shay, 35, have had “open conversations” about having children during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” on August 21. The Playing With Fire actor admitted the topic of kids was a “tough one to talk about.”

“The [decision to not have kids] immediately puts you in a category, and we can’t help but judge. [It’s] human nature and we’re all judgmental,” John explained. “I’d like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone’s OK living their life. I can tell you this is not like a knee-jerk reaction. I’ve thought long and hard about this.”

When Shannon, 56, asked the Vacation Friends star’s conversation with his wife was a difficult one to have, John said it wasn’t. He revealed that after previous failed relationships, he learned to ask questions about serious topics on the first and second dates.

“It was great because we got to lean into those uncomfortable conversations and address this stuff,” John said. “Now, we’ve actually built this foundation where whenever one of us is feeling bothered, nothing’s off the table. We handle them right then and there and nothing is too uncomfortable to be unapproachable.”

John also explained that he simply didn’t have the desire to have children.

“I don’t want them,” The Suicide Squad actor admitted. “I’m 47, I don’t have them. I’ve gotta tell you, it’s not the easiest out there because, you know, a lot of why we’re here is to reproduce. ”

John continued, “I have a certain curiosity about life and I also know the investment that it takes. My biggest fear is, as someone who is driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent.”

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

The Sisters star said that he wants to “live life for all that it is” and he “still [has] a lot to do.”

Earlier this year, John gushed about his relationship with Shay during an interview with WSJ Magazine. The Blockers star called her his “most prized possession” and revealed what he thought to be keys to a happy marriage.

“Honesty, communication, genuine love, gratitude and vulnerability have helped us tremendously,” John told the publication in an interview published on July 8.

However, for the most part, the former pro wrestler tends to stay tight-lipped on his relationship with his wife.

“We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle,” John said during an appearance on Hoda and Jenna in May 2023. “I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate.”

Before John and Shay met while he was filming Playing With Fire in 2019, he was in a long-term relationship with Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella). The two began dating in 2012 and John popped the question in 2017. However, by April 2018, the couple had called it quits.