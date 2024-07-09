John Cena made a rare comment about his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and gushed that she is his most “prized possession.”

While speaking to WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Monday, July 8, John, 47, was asked what his most prized possession was. “The relationship with my wife,” he simply responded.

The Blockers actor went on to detail the key to a happy marriage and relationship. “Honesty, communication, genuine love, gratitude and vulnerability have helped us tremendously,” John told the outlet.

John and Shay, 35, confirmed their relationship in October 2019 when they made their red carpet debut at the New York premiere of Playing With Fire.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date,” John told Entertainment Tonight about Shay, whom he met while filming the movie in Vancouver. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

One year after making their red carpet debut, John and Shay took a major step in their relationship when they tied the knot during a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, in October 2020. They later had a second ceremony in July 2022, where the couple exchanged vows at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada.

While John has kept many details of their romance out of the spotlight, he previously gushed about how happy Shay makes him while appearing on Today in May 2023. After host Hoda Kotb asked John to reveal what he loves the most about his wife, he said, “That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is.”

That same day, John opened up about why he and Shay have chosen to keep their romance private while appearing on Hoda & Jenna.

Marleen Moise/WireImage

“We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle,” the Massachusetts native said at the time. “I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate.”

Prior to his romance with Shay, John was in a long-term relationship with Nikki Bella. The former couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017, though ultimately called off their wedding in April 2018.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” Nikki, 40, and John told Us Weekly at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Despite briefly reconciling after their split, the exes called it quits for good in July 2018.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Nikki previously told Us Weekly. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”