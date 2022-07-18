Hot couple alert! John Cena has been romantically linked to Shay Shariatzadeh since February 2019, but who is the gorgeous engineer? Shay seems like an amazing catch, and it’s clear she and John make an amazing duo.

The Canadian babe brings out the Bumblebee actor’s “softer side,” an insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style in May 2020. “Shay isn’t after his money … She’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.” The feeling is mutual because John “spoils her with romantic gifts,” added the source.

The Blockers actor started dating the product manager about eight months after his highly publicized split from longtime girlfriend-turned-fiancée Nikki Bella in April 2018. The source noted that John’s relationship with Shay is “much easier” than it was with his ex.

“In John’s eyes, Shay is the whole package,” the source gushed about their strong bond. “She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

Their romance started when John approached her in a Vancouver restaurant while the actor was in town for two months filming Playing With Fire. “There was one woman I was looking at, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her … That’s when it started,” the Massachusetts native told Entertainment Tonight about when he first saw his now-wife in 2019. A few months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the same film that brought them together.

By January 2020, the pair seemed like a solid couple at the Dolittle premiere. “John and Shay arrived hand in hand to [the] carpet and walked into [the] carpet holding hands,” a separate insider told Life & Style at the time. “He whispered a few things in her ear to reassure her on [the] carpet, a few gentle kisses on [the] lips. Very sweet. She seemed totally comfortable and happy to be by his side.”

Engagement rumors began swirling about John and Shay when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on ~that~ finger in February 2020. The wrester fueled speculation on February 13 by sharing a photo of a man holding up a purple candy heart that read, “Say Yes,” via Instagram. Text over the image read, “Stone Cold Sweethearts,” though the Instagram photo itself didn’t have a caption or further explanation.

John and Shay quietly tied the knot on October 12, 2020, at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. They celebrated their nuptials again in July 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.

Learn more about Shay Shariatzadeh’s job, family and more below!