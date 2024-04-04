Family before fame! Eva Mendes says she and Ryan Gosling had a “nonverbal agreement” that she would become a stay-at-home mom to their two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. “It was like a no-brainer,” the Skura Style co-owner, 50, shared on Today. “I still worked, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations. It takes you away.” The setup’s allowed Ryan, 43, to focus on his career, and when he won Best Actor at the 2017 Golden Globes for La La Land, he knew just who to thank. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience,” he noted, “it would surely be someone else up here.