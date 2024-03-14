Ryan Gosling has the world at his feet following his Oscar-nominated turn as Ken in the box office blockbuster Barbie — but friends reveal that the dedicated dad is determined to slow down his career for the sake of his two young daughters with longtime partner Eva Mendes.

According to an insider who exclusively spoke to Life & Style, Ryan — who’s starring in the upcoming Fall Guy comedy — is currently taking a pass on new projects and putting kids Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, first in his life.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

“Ryan’s in demand — but he wants to make sure he has all the time in the world for his girls,” the insider tells Life & Style. The La La Land talent, 43, doesn’t care about skipping high-profile roles and instead worries about missing the best years of his children’s lives. The insider adds, “He wants to take at least two years off and really focus on them.”