Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of Hollywood’s most private couples when it comes to their relationship. However, the Barbie star couldn’t help but gush over his partner of more than a dozen years and their two children when accepting an award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on January 13.

After discussing his prolific acting career, Ryan, 43, explained, “Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children,” while being given the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

“I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream,” he added.

Ryan and Eva, 49, met and fell in love in 2011 just before they started filming the crime thriller The Place Beyond the Pines. They welcomed daughter Esmeralda Amada in September 2014 after keeping Eva’s pregnancy a secret and were equally private about expecting their second child, daughter Amada Lee, who was born in April 2016.

The couple have never walked a red carpet together since they became romantic. The only time they appeared on one was professionally when The Place Beyond the Pines had its world premiere in 2012.

Eva made a rare reference to the pair’s connection in an April 2023 Instagram post, sharing an intense scene featuring their The Place Beyond the Pines characters meeting up and going for a motorcycle ride.

“Magic is real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera,” she wrote in the caption.

A fan asked the Fast Five star if she would be joining Ryan on his Barbie promotional tours and awards season run, and she gave a thoughtful response.

“Eva, I want to be honest with you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you with Ryan. I know, I’m selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!” the user wrote.

The Hitch star responded, “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together,” adding, “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

While doing promotion for Barbie, Ryan shared rare insight into his relationship with Eva and a glimpse into their family life.

“When you asked me about Eva and kids, I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent,” he told GQ in May 2023.

“I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her. And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have,” Ryan continued.

The La La Land star said he “would never want to go back” to the life he had before becoming a dad, adding, “I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”