See the Most Famous Cameos in ‘Oppenheimer,’ From Josh Peck to Rami Malek and More!

Oppenheimer squashed expectations during its July 21st opening weekend, bringing in $80 million at the box office! Although its main cast — Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon — attracted the crowds, audiences were ecstatic to see some of their favorite actors appear in cameos during the three-hour-long film.

Two Nickelodeon alumni were spotted on camera: Drake & Josh star Josh Peck and The Naked Brothers Band cast member Alex Wolff. Both portrayed real-life physicists who assisted Robert Oppenheimer in the creation of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s.

Since the film focused on political accusations during the Communist era, multiple celebrities portrayed politicians and other members of the government. Alden Ehrenreich, famous for his portrayal of the young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, played a Senate aide to Robert’s character, Lewis Strauss.

Despite who had the most screen time, viewers were thrilled to see some of their favorite A-listers in Christopher Nolan’s production.

Scroll down to see all the recognizable cameos from Oppenheimer!