The father of the atomic bomb is headed to the big screen. Cillian Murphy is bringing physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to life for the upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer, based on the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this will mark the sixth movie in which the filmmaker has collaborated with the famed Irish actor. Keep reading for more details, including release date, full cast and more.

What Is ‘Oppenheimer’ About?

According to the movie’s official logline, Oppenheimer is set to “thrust audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” The film follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who contributed to the Manhattan Project at the Los Alamos Laboratory from 1942 to 1945, which eventually led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

To prepare for the role, Cillian told The Guardian in February 2022 that he had done “an awful lot of reading” about Oppenheimer, who died in 1967.

“I’m interested in the man and what [inventing the atomic bomb] does to the individual,” the Peaky Blinders star explained. “The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me — I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating.”

Shutterstock (3)

Who Is Starring in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Other than Cillian as the title character, Emily Blunt will play his wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Matt Damon will star as General Leslie Groves Jr. and Robert Downey, Jr. appears as Lewis Strauss.

Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck and Gary Oldman, are also set to star, among some other notable names.

When Will ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere?

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

The Film’s Trailers

The highly anticipated trailer dropped in December 2022, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. Later that month, Universal Pictures revealed the two-minute-long first look on YouTube.

What Did Christopher Nolan Say About ‘Oppenheimer’?

The Dark Knight director teased that the movie is one of “immense scope and scale” while talking with Total Film in December 2022.

“And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges,” he added. “But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”