Where do they stand now? Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have sparked some major split rumors after the Mr. Robot star appeared to cozy up with a new woman.

In December 2022, Rami seemingly couldn’t keep his hands off Léa Seydoux while out and about in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, the Oscar-winning actor and French actress shared a hug and walked with their arms around each other after they enjoyed a dinner together. Some photos even showed Rami playfully snapping pictures of his No Time to Die costar on his iPhone as they both shared a laugh.

While it’s unclear exactly if they’re more than friends, this has raised some eyebrows about Rami’s romance with Lucy. Keep reading for details on the Bohemian Rhapsody costars’ romance and where they stand now.

Are Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Still Together?

It’s unclear where their relationship stands as both Rami and Lucy are private about their personal life.

“I had an interview recently where I was asked such crude and candid questions about my relationship,” Lucy told The Cut in August 2019 about keeping things out of the public eye. “It kind of forced me to pull way back.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

However, fans have since speculated that they might have split. Reps for Rami and Lucy did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Been Together?

The pair met while on set of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, in 2017. After sparking romance rumors, Us Weekly confirmed their romance in April 2018. “He is so into her,” a source shared at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

The former costars kept things low-key until the Academy Awards in February 2019 when they walked the red carpet together. Rami also shared a kiss with Lucy before taking the stage to accept his Best Actor award that same night.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” the actor said during his acceptance speech. “You have captured my heart.”

While they’ve mostly steered clear of answering any questions about their relationship in various interviews, the last time Lucy spoke publicly about Rami was in March 2022.

“It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that,” the Politician star explained to YOU Magazine at the time, referring to the headlines following their debut at the 2019 Oscars. “You’re just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it’s been a public moment, which is slightly strange.”