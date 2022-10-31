British beauty! Emily Blunt has shown time and time again that she’s an actress who does it all. From appearing in blockbuster comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers and everything in between, the London native’s range is seriously impressive.

After appearing in a couple of TV movies and guest-starring on Foyle’s War and Poirot, Emily began her rise to fame by nabbing a leading role in 2004’s My Summer of Love. Soon after, she landed a starring role on the mini series, Empire, and appeared opposite Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006.

Since then, she’s appeared in a plethora of notable productions over the years, including The Jane Austen Book Club, Dan In Real Life, The Young Victoria, Gulliver’s Travels, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, The Five-Year Engagement, Into the Woods, The Huntsmen: Winter’s War, The Girl on the Train, A Quiet Place and its sequel, Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The English.

Though Emily clearly has had a successful career in Hollywood, the actress told You Magazine in July 2021 that she didn’t see herself in front of the camera when she was younger.

“I know that’s a good soundbite, but I really didn’t want to be an actress,” she told the outlet, noting that she had a stutter when she was a child. “I had a deliberate resistance to it because I couldn’t imagine doing a job where you had to speak all the time. I thought I wanted to be a linguist, maybe a translator for the UN. My mum’s a great linguist – I was really inspired by that. So even when I realized that when I acted, it actually gave me a fluency I wasn’t otherwise capable of, I don’t remember it being this ‘aha!’ moment of, ‘Right, OK, this is what I was born to do.’”

Getting into acting also led the English star to her longtime husband, John Krasinski, whom she met through a mutual friend in 2008 and wed in July 2010. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, the Office alum told host Ellen DeGeneres that it was essentially love at first sight for him.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” he explained at the time. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

Emily echoed similar sentiments in an interview with InStyle in 2013, telling the outlet, “Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

Not only is her hubby behind her on good days and in front of her on bad days, but he’s also right by her side on the red carpet! The Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star often accompanies Emily to her movie premieres, letting her steal the spotlight while he admires her doing her thing in front of the camera.

And although she typically dresses in a more conservative fashion, there have been a number of occasions where Emily has shown some skin on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see Emily Blunt’s best braless looks over the years!