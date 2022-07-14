He has a type! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood’s beloved and lowkey couples, which seem to go hand in hand these days. While we know John as Jim Halpert who had an ongoing relationship with receptionist Pam Beesly in The Office, his real love was spunky receptionist Emily Charlton from The Devil Wears Prada.

But seriously, Emily’s role in the hit 2006 film caught the 13 Hours star’s attention so much that he watched the movie … a lot. “I’ve probably seen that movie 70 times because it’s on cable every day like six times a day,” he told Variety in 2018. “As you’re channel surfing, you just stop every time it’s on.”

The pair starred in their first film together in the 2018 post-apocalyptic horror film A Quiet Place. John made his directorial debut in the movie where the two play a couple, which isn’t too far-fetched from their real lives, except for the part where alien-like creatures hunt them if they make any type of noise.

“To be able to be in the room when she does what she does is something that I had never experienced before, and we had never been together on set,” John told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 while gushing over his wife’s performance in the horror film.

Before they had all eyes on them while working on the project together, some people had no clue that they were married. How long they’ve been married was a much bigger surprise. After meeting in 2008, the pair had a whirlwind romance that led to an engagement less than a year after dating in August 2009.

They didn’t take long to tie the knot and exchanged vows in an intimate Italian wedding in July 2010, nearly four years before welcoming their daughter Hazel Grace. “Wanted to let the news out directly,” the Something Borrowed actor tweeted. “Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!”

The England native gave birth to their second child, Violet, in June 2016, making the clan a family of four. To no surprise, the talented couple keep their daughters out of the public eye, which isn’t too hard since neither of them has an Instagram account to upload photos of the two!

Keep scrolling to see Emily and John’s relationship timeline!