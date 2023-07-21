Has Cillian Murphy Had Plastic Surgery? See ‘Oppenheimer’ Star’s Transformation Over the Years

Despite breaking into the acting business in the late 1990s, Cillian Murphy still looks so youthful, and many fans have wondered if he’s had plastic surgery.

The Peaky Blinders star has never discussed getting any work done, although some people have suspected he might have used Botox to keep his face wrinkle-free over the years, as he turned 47 years old in May 2023.

Cillian landed the biggest lead role of his career in director Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated 2023 atom bomb drama Oppenheimer. Audiences have noticed a big change in the Irish actor’s appearance, but it turned out he ate only one almond a day to achieve a dramatic weight loss in order to resemble the gaunt appearance of real-life scientist Robert Oppenheimer.

