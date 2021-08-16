Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett responded to plastic surgery questions after fans thought she looked different in a bikini photo shared via Instagram.

“Wait, that’s you?!” a fan commented on Demi’s bikini-clad beach pics on Sunday, August 15. “Me coming to the comments to make sure I’m not the only one who thinks she doesn’t look the same,” someone else added. The reality babe could be seen soaking up the sun on a beach in Montauk, New York, while wearing a zebra-print bikini.

Demi Burnett/Instagram

“Just Botox in [my] forehead!” the Texas native, 26, responded, adding that the injectable is the “only work” she’s had done. “I think it’s just [because] I’ve gained a lil weight, so my face looks chubbier LOL.”

Demi Burnett/Instagram

Demi is set to appear on season 7 of BIP, which premieres on Monday, August 16. A trailer released earlier this month revealed she would be stirring up some drama, as she could be seen in the teaser clips making out with former season 16 contestants Kenny Braasch and Brendan Morais.

“What? Y’all that I was going to behave this summer? #BachelorInParadise,” she tweeted after it was revealed she would be a cast member on the new season.

The former contestant from Colton Underwood’s season previously appeared during season 6 of the reality spinoff show in 2019. There was no season of Paradise in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After sparking a romance with Bachelor Nation alum Derek Peth on the beach in Mexico, Demi opened up about her sexuality before introducing girlfriend Kristian Haggerty on the season.

“I just feel like being here I am figuring so much out about myself,” she explained to costar Katie Morton at the time. “I’m tired of being tough Demi, I’m tired of being Demi god … There’s another person in me, there are layers of me. I’ve been embarrassed of them my whole life, just wanting to be strong and tough.”

She added, “I just 100 percent want to be myself, but it’s really hard … I just want to be able to exist and love who I love and it be accepted.”

The Celebrity Dating Game alum and Kristian got engaged during the season 6 finale but split a few months later.

Good luck this season, Demi!