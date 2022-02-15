Getting a first impression rose is usually a sign that a contestant will go far on The Bachelor. For Clayton Echard, that honor went to surgical unit nurse Teddi Wright. She’s still in the running for the Missouri native’s final rose, but here’s how far she reportedly makes it in the competition.

Caution: Season 26 spoilers are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

Teddi, 24, described herself in her ABC bio as “a catch” because she “is beautiful, smart and a total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart.” The biography added that “Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

According to famed Bachelor Nation spoiler Reality Steve, the initial connection Clayton and Teddi initially had that first night might have worn off as filming progressed. The blogger noted in an Oct. 22, 2021, tweet, “Through 5 episodes, Teddi Wright (the first impression rose recipient) has yet to receive a one-on-one date.”

That alone-time day with Clayton finally took place in Croatia, and it earned Teddi a rose. That allowed her to stay in the competition as filming moved to Austria, and she made it to the seventh rose ceremony of the season. But that’s where things reportedly end for the Highland, California, resident, as she’s allegedly sent home from the scenic European country.

While there hasn’t been confirmation that Clayton got engaged to his final rose recipient, the medical sales rep says he found love on the show … much to his surprise! While talking to Good Morning America in November 2021, he revealed, “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought,” Clayton, who competed on Michelle Young‘s season of The Bachelorette, explained, adding, “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.”

Heading into season 26 of the ABC hit, Clayton revealed he had a “checklist of sorts” for whom he was hoping to connect with. “I was looking for somebody that was funny, intelligent, driven, put forth effort and so I figured, ‘OK, that’s a good list and hopefully I’ll find that,’” he shared.

“Well, what I found was very quickly the women blew my expectations out of the water. They brought all of that and so much more, so the expectations continued to rise, and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more,” Clayton added. According to Reality Steve, Clayton’s final three ladies are Susie Evans, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.