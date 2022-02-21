It’s getting down to the wire, Bachelor Nation! Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor is well under way and with it, a whole new group of women are vying for the former professional football player‘s heart. Question is, who will Clayton’s season come down to? To learn more about his final four contestants, keep reading! Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Who are Clayton Echard’s final four contestants?

According to Reality Steve, the Bachelorette alum will be choosing between Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell and Gabby Windey.

“Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday,” Reality Steve tweeted in November 2021. “Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City and Gabby on Monday in Denver.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Later, Reality Steve corrected his location for Rachel’s hometown date. “Clayton and Rachel Recchia currently filming at Kings Landing in Apopka, Florida, which is a canoe and kayak rental place. (Pic is not them. Just a stock photo of Kings Landing),” he tweeted.

Who are Clayton Echard’s final three contestants?

Reality Steve reported that Serene gets eliminated after her hometown date in Oklahoma City leaving his final three contestants as Gabby, Susie and Rachel.

Who does Clayton Echard end up with?

As it stands, it’s still unclear who Clayton ends up with or if he gets engaged. However, there are several fan theories that suggest his winner is either Susie or Rachel.

Either way, the Eureka, Missouri, native made it clear that his time on The Bachelor was successful. “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought. I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” Clayton revealed during a November 2021 interview with Good Morning America.

In a separate interview with People in January, the ABC personality offered more juicy details. “I promised myself I wouldn’t fall in love in love with multiple women, but I fell in love with three,” Clayton admitted. “At that point, I accepted it, but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn’t perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that’s life.”

New episodes of The Bachelor air on ABC on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.