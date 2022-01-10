He’s a ~catch!~ Bachelor star Clayton Echard had an impressive football career before becoming a member of Bachelor Nation. Keep reading to learn more about his NFL salary, football stats and more.

What NFL Team Did Clayton Echard Play for?

Before joining Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette as a contestant, Clayton, 28, was working in Missouri as a medical sales rep. However, prior to his 9-to-5, the reality TV stud played for the Seattle Seahawks.

His football career started when he played tight end for the Missouri Tigers while enrolled in college at the University of Missouri, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in health science.

ABC/John Fleenor

In 2016, shortly after graduating, he was drafted by the NFL. He played as a free agent for the Seattle Seahawks before he was eventually let go.

“I practiced daily with the team and played in four preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster,” Clayton reflected about is time on the team via Linkedin. “Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of.”

What Was Clayton Echard’s NFL Salary?

Clayton’s stint in the NFL was brief, but he most likely made a small chunk of change for his four preseason games. According to The Spun, the amount free agents are offered depends on the team.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero released a list of monetary figures in 2017, showing examples of guaranteed amounts players were offered — most teams ranged from $15,000 to $45,000. Athletes received more cash if they go on to make the practice squad or the actual team roster.

#49ers, #Eagles among big spenders in UDFA. Guarantees include $45,000 for KD Cannon. (Note: Not a complete list. May include offsets.) pic.twitter.com/SYVapDO49O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2017

Comparatively, the minimum annual salary for a rookie active roster player with a one-year contract is $480,000, according to the collective bargaining agreement the NFL signed in 2011 with the NFL Players Association, which was in effect until 2020.

Based on this information, it seems likely Clayton would have received a five-figure paycheck from the Seahawks for his short time on the team.

What Are Clayton Echard’s Football Stats?

The Bachelor Nation newcomer’s NFL stats are not listed, most likely due to the short duration of his career. However, he was very successful on his college team and saw action on the field from 2012 to 2015.

That’s not to say he doesn’t look back fondly on his time as a pro athlete. “Definitely miss these days! I think I still have a couple good plays in me,” he wrote via Instagram in 2019.

What Is Clayton Echard’s Current Net Worth?

Although Clayton didn’t play in the NFL for a long time, he went on to have an amazing career in sales. According to Zip Recruiter, the average salary for a medical sales rep can range from $62,000 to $100,000. The Midwest native was also reportedly paid $100,000 to become season 25’s leading man.

Clayton’s net worth has been estimated to be around $1 million, according to multiple outlets. Considering he’s recently entered the spotlight, it’s likely he’ll keep growing his bank account.

