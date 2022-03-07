No stranger to Bachelor Nation! Former Bachelorette star Aaron Clancy made headlines following his stint on Katie Thurston‘s season. He appeared on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 7, where he had some brief romances before leaving without a fiancée, but with a best friend. Aaron and James Bonsall continue their epic bromance after leaving Sayulita, Mexico. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Aaron’s history with the reality show!

Aaron’s Job

When he was cast on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, Aaron’s bio referred to him as an insurance agent. But, before nabbing a career, he competed as a NCAA swimmer in college at UC San Diego.

Looking for Love

Aaron was eliminated from The Bachelorette season 17 during week five. During his time on the reality show, he and fellow contestant Cody Menk had a major feud, which stemmed from even before they arrived in New Mexico on night one. The pair continued to throw shots at each other while they were on the show together, but neither of them made it to the finale.

“Cody and I know each other from back home,” Aaron said during the June 2021 premiere. “I’ve never been a fan and he knows it.”

Courtesy of Aaron Clancy/Instagram

Headed to the Beach

Following his time on The Bachelorette, Aaron went on Bachelor in Paradise where he connected with costars Tammy Kay Ly, Becca Kufrin, Chelsea Vaughn and Tia Booth. During his brief romance with Chelsea, she was kissed by fellow BiP contestant Ivan Hall, which led to tensions between Aaron and Ivan. Eventually, Ivan exited the beach after a previous indiscretion and Aaron was able to take Chelsea to the BiP prom, where he subsequently kissed Tia at the same event. He made it through the entire summer on the beach, but went home single.

Back to San Diego — With a Best Friend

Aaron moved in with best friend James after their time on BiP together. During an interview with BachelorNation.com in February 2022, the duo shared that their friendship was still going strong and even revealed their plans to spend Valentine’s Day together.

“The options are endless, but if I had to choose one epic meal on Valentine’s Day, it would probably be endless amounts of sushi and a nice tall glass of whiskey,” James joked. “Aaron and I are not very skilled in the kitchen, so sadly … I think our best bet is takeout at this point. … Not mad about it, though!”

His Net Worth

Although his net worth has yet to be revealed, Aaron appears to be making his money via social media partnerships alongside his career.