Finding love after The Bachelor? Season 26 contestant Genevieve Parisi denied sleeping with fellow Bachelor Nation member Aaron Clancy after she was sent home by Bachelor Clayton Echard.

Accusations were flying on Monday, March 7, when Genevieve, 26, and Shanae Ankney were put in the hot seat during the Women Tell All special. The girls reflected on their two-on-one date — in which Shanae, 29, was sent home — before Shanae claimed that Genevieve was quick to move on from Clayton.

“After I got eliminated, I went home. I was grieving. I could sleep, I couldn’t eat, I’ve lost weight,” Shanae said before turning to Genevieve. “And then, when you get eliminated, you go home and f–k Aaron from Katie [Thurston’s] season.”

Genevieve responded, denying the accusations. “The fact that you’re even … this is mind-blowing,” she replied. “I met him at a bar. I didn’t even kiss him.”

Amid the allegation, the other women from Clayton’s seasons stood up for Genevieve, with one saying, “that was uncalled for.” The girls continued a back and forth, but Shanae stood her ground. “After you get eliminated, you’re not grieving, you’re not sad, you go hang out with Bachelor Nation?” she added.

Aaron, 26, for his part, also responded via Instagram Stories on Monday, asking followers, “What the f–k am I even watching? This is literally so f–king stupid.” In a second video, the Bachelor in Paradise alum added, “You should have just kept talking about shrimp, because that was honestly less stupid,” seemingly referring to an argument Shanae had earlier in the season. The insurance agent also poked fun at the segment with a TikTok video captioned, “How this episode got me feeling,” alongside the viral sound, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genevieve further addressed the accusations during an interview with Us Weekly after they wrapped filming on the Women Tell All.

“I saw Aaron at a bar and I posted a picture with him. … I didn’t even kiss Aaron. And that’s why I was just, like, ‘What?’” she said. “I met him once at a bar for five minutes, so I don’t know his personality. He seems really nice, and he is very handsome. I’m not saying no. But there definitely hasn’t been anything between us and that’s scary because I don’t want it to be a thing. I don’t want it to be an issue.”

Genevieve went on to say that she doesn’t “even have words for that girl,” referring to Shanae.

Throughout the season, Shanae came to blows with multiple women in the Bachelor Mansion — including Genevieve — and the drama went on after filming had concluded. After filming Women Tell All, Genevieve and other season 26 alum went out in Los Angeles on February 24 to celebrate contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh‘s birthdays. Throughout the night, the group of women filmed each other holding a sign that read: “F—k Shanae” — seemingly referring to their former housemate.

The next day, Genevieve apologized for dancing with the sign.

“Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table,” she shared via Instagram Stories on February 25. “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go.”

The Bachelor airs via ABC on Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET.