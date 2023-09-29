Bachelor fans love nothing more than planning their viewing parties for the Bachelor in Paradise premiere each year. ​Bringing together contestants from past seasons, the reality dating competition takes the roses to the beach. The spinoff promises more than one happy couple by the end of the summer. However, things don’t always go according to plan in the dreamy location.

Where Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Filmed?

Bachelor and Bachelorette stars jet to Mexico to find love every summer. The show is filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita.

Located 40 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta, the property includes a spa, a Mexican restaurant and a pool, and is described as “an intimate experience with nature in eco-chic comfort on a private jungle-beach.”

Where Can You Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

In addition to watching Bachelor in Paradise on ABC on cable, viewers can also watch the reality dating competition on Hulu. So get to streaming!

Are Any ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Still Together?

Several couples have come out of the show with strong relationships. Season 2 couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are still going strong and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emerson, in 2017.

“I’ll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!” Tanner previously told In Touch, before Jade added, “He works a lot, so I gladly take on most of the responsibility. I’m naturally nurturing.”

They have since expanded their family two more times with the arrival of kids Brooks and Reed.

Though bartender, Wells Adams, never found love on the actual show, he is now married to actress Sarah Hyland.

And, who could forget BIP stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon? The couple met on the show and got married in August 2019. Looks like what happens in Mexico, doesn’t always stay in Mexico!

When Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 premiere?

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiered on September 28, 2023, on ABC at 9 p.m. ET after the premiere of season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Who’s on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

Season 9 cast members include former Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia, Brayden Bowers from Charity Lawson‘s Bachelorette season and Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor.