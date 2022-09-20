A beach babe! Genevieve Parisi was a bikini queen before stepping foot on the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Now, she’s taking those two-pieces down to Mexico for another shot at love.

“On the show, I realized that I need to be better about opening up, being vulnerable, and letting my walls down. So since getting back from The Bachelor, I haven’t done much dating since I’ve been back but I have been more open,” she told BachelorNation.com in March 2022. “That’s really what I learned from the experience is that I need to be more open or I’m not going to get anywhere when it comes to a relationship.”

Bachelor Nation viewers first met Genevieve during season 26 of The Bachelor where she was completing for Clayton Echard‘s heart. While she didn’t find love on the show, Genevieve did butt heads with fellow contestant Shanae Ankney, who had accused her of previously hooking up with fellow Bachelor Nation member Aaron Clancy — something that Genevieve adamantly denied.

“After I got eliminated, I went home. I was grieving. I could sleep, I couldn’t eat, I’ve lost weight,” Shanae said during the Women Tell All special before addressing Genevieve. “And then, when you get eliminated, you go home and f–k Aaron from Katie [Thurston’s] season.”

Genevieve called the accusation “mind-blowing,” explaining that she met Aaron “at a bar.” She added, “I didn’t even kiss him.”

Following her time on The Bachelor, Genevieve spoke with BachelorNation.com about the lessons she took from the show.

“The biggest thing I learned about myself from the experience is that I’m very emotionally strong,” she shared. “I’ve struggled with anxiety and being on the show tested my patience and my anxiety. But seeing how I got through it made me really proud of myself.”

The Massachusetts native added, “I just hope that I gave people some confidence to stick up for themselves. I did my best to do that the entire time on the show. I was myself and stood up for myself and my friends when I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Genevieve’s best bikini moments.