Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry is seemingly shading Taylor Swift as her relationship with the the Kansas City Chiefs star blossoms, alleging that the athlete is a “cheater” following their 2016 romance.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Maya told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 26. Meanwhile, Maya reportedly “liked” a comment left on her Instagram calling the superstar a “5” in reference to her looks. “And Travis gotta hold the L he out side in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift,” the comment seemingly supported by the football icon’s ex read.

Maya, 31, dated Travis, 33, after she was his final selection on his 2016 E! reality dating show, Catching Kelce. According to a source close to Travis, they dated for a handful of months.

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her and who is just using her,” Maya continued to the Daily Mail, adding, “I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

The life coach is basing her advice on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated,” adding, “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

However, the source close to Travis told Life & Style of the cheating accusations, “They dated for about five months, there was no time to cheat.”

On Catching Kelce, Travis went on dates with women from all 50 states and ultimately selected Maya, a model from Kentucky, as his winner. She went on to allege that he began dating ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole while the two were still together. “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Travis and Kayla dated for five years between 2017 and 2022. “He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she revealed in an Instagram Story. The Super Bowl champ clarified to E! News in 2022, “I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year’s, she gave in. And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history.”

The tight end shot his shot with Taylor in July 2023 when he attended her Eras tour concert stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Travis revealed he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he never got the chance to pass it along.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis admitted during a July 2023 episode of the podcast “New Heights Show” with brother Jason Kelce. He added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show.”

Travis revealed he asked Taylor out in only a way that two famous people could during a September 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The NFL superstar didn’t reveal if they had met in person but said he told Taylor, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

Taylor surprised fans by attending Travis’ Sunday, September 24 home game against the Chicago Bears where she sat in a skybox next to his mom, Donna Kelce, and cheered on her possible new beau as he scored a touchdown. The pair were seen in a fan video leaving Arrowhead Stadium together in his vintage convertible and he reportedly rented out a local restaurant for their dinner date, where they were later joined by some of Travis’ fellow Chiefs teammates.