Kelly Clarkson‘s dramatic weight loss has some fans wondering if she turned to the drug Ozempic to achieve her slimmed down figure. She hasn’t shared many details about how she achieved her new body, causing followers to speculate about use of the semaglutide.

Did Kelly Clarkson Use Ozempic to Lose Weight?

So far, the daytime talk show host has not discussed the topic, nor has she revealed how she shed such a noticeable amount of weight over the summer and into the fall.

In the comments of a November 9 Instagram photo Kelly posted where she appeared to be eating ice cream, fans speculated about how she lost so much weight so quickly. “Kelly is very upfront about not exercising, it’s Ozempic,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “Ozempic looks good on you!”

Another person commented, “Her fans deserve to know the truth of her weight loss,” while one follower wrote, “No way she lost that much weight that fast. Medication.” Another echoed the sentiment, sharing, “She looks great, but it seems like she lost a lot of weight in like two weeks!”

What Has Kelly Clarkson Said About Her Weight Loss?

While fans have been begging Kelly to share her weight loss secrets, she did acknowledge her new body and one of the fashion downsides about it during the November 7 episode of her talk show.

Guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush shared a throwback photo from their childhood, noting they were “chubby” while growing up. Kelly joked that she went through “many stages” of being “chubby,” and noted how she now has a problem wearing jeans.

“I don’t fit into mine! I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist,” she shared, adding, “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem,” about her tinier frame.

Kelly revealed in 2018 that she lost 40 pounds after reading Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, as it changed the way she ate. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra, adding that she did it for medical reasons.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she explained.

During an appearance on NBC’s Today that year, Kelly shared how she used “different ingredients” in the foods she ate. “Even like fried chicken — I use cassava flour, tapioca, or almond flour, and you use non-hormone chicken,” adding, “And honestly, I’m going to be real with you: It’s really expensive to do.”

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

A source told Life & Style on October 27 that Kelly’s weight loss was not because of Ozempic use. “She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” an insider revealed.

The “Stronger” songstress’ new figure is more noticeable after she put on pounds during her contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in 2022. “Kelly, like many people, can be an emotional eater, so she gained weight during the divorce,” said the source.