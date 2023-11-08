Relatable, girl. Kelly Clarkson broke her silence on her recent weight loss by venting about the struggle of finding clothes that fit her changing body.

Guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush sat down with Kelly, 41, on her talk show on Tuesday, November 7, where they looked back at an old photo from the sisters’ childhood. Jenna, 41, said that she and Barbara, 41, were “chubby” growing up, which sparked a discussion about weight. Kelly joked that she went through “many stages” of being “chubby,” while Jenna said she used to steal Barbara’s clothes but could no longer fit in them.

“I don’t fit into mine!” Kelly responded. “I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist.”

Jenna offered to take Kelly “jean shopping,” but Kelly turned her down. Instead, Jenna said she would send Kelly some jeans to try, just like she does for Today cohost Hoda Kotb.

“This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem,” Kelly continued. Talking about the too-big jeans she arrived to work in that morning, she added, “But I showed up today and I was like, ‘Look, I didn’t have anything else to wear,’ and they were like, ‘Why are you wearing those?’”

Kelly’s outfit arriving at the studio might not have been flattering, but the American Idol alum looked incredible on camera. She sported a white long-sleeved blouse underneath a long black, velvet dress with a thigh-high leg slit and matching heels. It was just the latest in a recent series of stunning outfits that showed off Kelly’s 40-plus-pound weight loss, which fans haven’t been able to stop talking about.

Though the “Since U Been Gone” singer has kept quiet about her most recent slimdown until now, she has opened up about her weight loss journey and how she achieved it in the past. In 2015, Kelly revealed that she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem in 2006 and began taking medication for it. She later stopped taking the medication and made lifestyle changes instead.

After welcoming kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly shared in 2018 that she used Dr. Steven Gundry’s The Plant Paradox book to shed pounds. The book detailed a “lectin-free” diet that helped her get her hormone levels balanced.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra at the time.

Like many celebrities, Kelly has been accused by some fans of using the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to quickly lose weight. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October that diet drugs had nothing to do with her transformation.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine,” the insider said. “She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing.”