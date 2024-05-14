Kelly Clarkson’s Atlantic City show was anything but smooth. The “Since You Been Gone” singer not only suffered a wardrobe malfunction but reportedly forgot the lyrics to her own song on stage.

Kelly, 42, performed for fans at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, May 10, and “got her hair caught” in the back zipper of her jumpsuit, an eyewitness told The U.S. Sun. The singer wore a skintight one-piece black onesie with structured shoulders that showed off her nearly 60-pound weight loss.

“She briefly suffered a wardrobe malfunction and had to go up to one of her backup singers to get her hair out,” the source told the outlet. “She made a comment about wanting to rock out, like, nod her head up and down and couldn’t because it was stuck.”

That wasn’t the end of the mishaps, Kelly reportedly also forgot the lyrics of her 2023 hit “Mine.”

“I’m not in this moment anymore,” Kelly allegedly told the audience. “I have let go of these lyrics… like Elsa,” referring to Disney’s hit film Frozen.

“We’re gonna do it again. I’m gonna do it right,” she said before starting the song again.

When the show began, Kelly prefaced the sold-out crowd by telling them she was in a “weird mood.”

“I don’t know why. You should’ve seen me backstage. I was dancing like Kristen Wiig in [Saturday Night Live],” she said. “I don’t know what’s happening. I’m just really happy to be doing a show! We’re doing a full show.”

Apart from the show mishaps, Kelly’s fans aren’t too happy with her after she revealed she used a weight loss medication — after originally attributing her trim physique to diet and exercise.

“My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid,” she explained while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg on her talk show on Monday, May 13. “Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.”

Getty Images

Fans took to X to call out the American Idol alum, with several users saying they suspected she used medical help to drop the weight.

“We knew you were taking the drug. You should’ve just been honest in the 1st place. Imagine how we feel about all you rich privileged movie & music stars that already have much more than the rest of us buying up the RX so we can’t get it so you look good but we can’t,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “If you needed to hear it from her first to know, you’re a dope. Months after the weight loss is noticeable. Exercise and diet my ass. These celebrities lie, making regular people feel bad about themselves.”

One day after the bombshell dropped, a source told Life & Style that Kelly was “upset” that she let “people down.”

“She did start walking more and she began eating better, but she wasn’t honest,” the insider explained on Wednesday, May 14. “She says it wasn’t Ozempic, that it was a medication she needed to balance her bloodwork, but she should have mentioned it [before] because the drug promotes weight loss. Fortunately for Kelly, fans love her and will forgive her for almost anything.”