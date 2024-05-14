Leslie Fhima weighed in on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s breakup during an interview on the “Playing the Field” podcast. The Golden Bachelor runner-up admitted she was “shocked” by the couple’s decision to divorce and dished on whether she’d date Gerry again now that he’s single.

“No,” Leslie, 65, said during the May 10 interview, regarding the possibility of rekindling her relationship with Gerry, 72. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I hate the guy.’ I was in love with him. I care a lot about him. But A, I’m no one’s second choice. Ever. And B, that window is closed for me.”

The personal trainer said she learned about Gerry and Theresa’s split “maybe two days” before they publicly shared the news on April 12. She had spent time with the pair during the first weekend of April when they got together to film Celebrity Family Feud. They were also all together at the live finale of The Bachelor season 28 on March 25.

“We were all hanging out together and had a really good time,” Leslie dished. “We laughed and had meals together, so I guess I was shocked [by the divorce]. I didn’t see that coming.”

Gerry chose Theresa, 70, over Leslie during The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in November 2023. The then-couple tied the knot on January 4 in a televised wedding, but decided to “dissolve” their marriage after not being able to decide on a place to live.

“I texted both of them, kind of in a group message, like two days [after],” Leslie said. “And I just said, ‘I love you both. I’m here for you. I’m sorry.’ That kind of thing. Theresa and I, we do text, maybe every day or every other day. We talk maybe once a week. So I just want to be there for her. I know she’s having a hard time.”

Although Leslie was heartbroken when Gerry dumped her, she has since recovered and is ready to get back out there. She confirmed that she hasn’t been on a date since the show ended, but said that she’d be down to star on The Golden Bachelorette if asked.

“If they asked me? Yes, I would do it,” Leslie gushed. “I think I would be a great [lead]. Because I have been doing this. I was on the show, so I know, kind of, a little more of what to expect and not to expect and all of that. Plus, I think I’m fun! I’ll repel down a waterfall, I’ll get in a hot tub, I’ll go on an ATV. I’ll do anything.”