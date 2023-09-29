Amid Taylor Swift‘s blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban made an interesting plea. He insisted Taylor should dump Travis and date one of his Dallas Mavericks players instead — and Travis had the perfect reaction!

“Taylor — if you’re listening, sorry Travis — break up with him,” Mark, 65, said while looking directly into the camera during the Thursday, September 28, episode ESPN’s First Take. Wanting her to try out dating a basketball star, the billionaire team owner added, “Break up with him, I’ve got a bunch of good-looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you, I got you.”

When Travis, 33, got wind of his comment, he was willing to switch sports to keep his relationship with Taylor alive. He wrote directly to Mark via X, “Just sign me to a ten day!” referring to how a 10-day contract allows a player to show off their skills for a team and they can decide if the athlete is worthy of continuing or being cut.

Travis and Taylor, 33, made their debut as a couple after she attended his Chiefs game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. The “Cruel Summer” singer sat in a skybox with his mom, Donna Kelce, and animatedly cheered on Travis and his team against the Chicago Bears, especially when he scored a touchdown. Cutaways showed Taylor in a white tank top with a red Chiefs jacket, giving high-fives and chest bumps to Travis’ pals in his suite.

After the game, the pair were caught on video walking closely together and smiling as they exited a tunnel at stadium, where they got into his vintage convertible and drove off into the night to a private party at Kansas City hotspot Prime Social Rooftop. Photos later emerged of Taylor sitting on his lap with her arm around Travis’ neck.

The Super Bowl winner made a reference to her songs, “Getaway Car,” when reflecting back on having her at his game during his Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” he added, making a sly reference to the hit song off her 2017 Reputation album.

However, Travis didn’t elaborate any further on their romance to protect Taylor’s desire for privacy when it comes to her love life. “I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he said. “So yeah, I think what’s real is that it is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives.”

The NFL superstar first made his interest in the Grammy winner known after he tried and failed to slip her his phone number during Taylor’s July Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he told Jason during their July 26 podcast, adding, “I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”