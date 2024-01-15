Taylor Swift might have a Cupid in the family! Her second cousin Danny Frye III recently claimed that he was the one who set up the pop star with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“[I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce,” Danny told FloRacing in a TikTok interview shared on Sunday, January 14.

Danny, who said he and Taylor, 34, grew up together and were always “close,” didn’t go into detail about how he allegedly set her up with Travis, 34. However, he revealed that he’s been accompanying her at Chiefs games recently, putting to rest the mystery of his identity. Many fans have wondered who the man often seen sitting with Taylor at games was.

“[The] funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately, so, but yeah it’s been an interesting month or so, been going to a few Chiefs games,” he said.

Danny’s claim comes two months after Travis revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a “Cupid” was responsible for his relationship with Taylor.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he said while talking about attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, 2023. On his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that month, Travis revealed that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, someone in Taylor’s camp heard about his attempt and helped him out.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said after revealing that he received a text from the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Taylor recalled the story from her perspective in her TIME Person of the Year interview on December 6, 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told the publication. “We started hanging out right after that.”

Neither Travis nor Taylor have dropped a name for their matchmaker. However, the Chiefs tight end thanked FOX sports reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson after they encouraged Taylor to date him.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world … but please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Erin, 45, said during an episode of her and Charissa’s “Calm Down” podcast that was recorded on August 3, 2023.

“Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy,” Charissa, 41, added.

Charissa reshared the podcast episode on her Instagram in October 2023, pointing out that she and Erin wanted Travis and Taylor to date.

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” Travis commented on the post.