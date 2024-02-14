It’s time to celebrate! The Kansas City Chiefs will be honored with a parade in their home city on February 14, 2024, after their Super Bowl 2024 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, there’s one big question on Swifties’ minds — will Taylor Swift be there?

Will Taylor Swift Be at the Super Bowl 2024 Parade?

Unfortunately, Taylor will not be at the parade. She landed in Australia on the morning of February 14, 2024 (morning of February 15, 2024, local time), according to 9News Australia. The pop star is set to resume her Eras tour in Melbourne on February 16, 2024, with three back-to-back shows at Cricket Ground before she heads to Sydney for four more shows. After that, Taylor will jet to Singapore for six shows starting on March 2 before she has a break in April.

Many fans were hoping to see Taylor at the parade, despite needing to be in Australia for her next show. After all, she pulled off a marathon 12-hour trip from Tokyo to Los Angeles and then Las Vegas on February 10, 2024, immediately after performing four shows. She made the trip to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl on February 11. The singer then somehow had enough energy left to party with the Chiefs and celebrate their win until the early hours of the morning on February 12.

There was some speculation that Kansas City asked Taylor not to be there for the parade. City Manager Brian Platt told KCUR, “I can’t confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us.”

However, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas shut down the rumor, writing on X, “Not true at all. Just had a great chat with (Kansas City Missouri Police Department) Chief (Stacey) Graves. We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe.”

Who Is Going to Be At the Super Bowl 2024 Parade?

Though Taylor won’t be there, fans can enjoy seeing Travis and the rest of his Chiefs teammates in the parade. The team’s family and friends are also expected to be there, including Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

According to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, the team was warned to tone things down a bit after they got too rowdy at the 2023 parade following their Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That was mentioned a couple of times. It’s great to have fun. But be smart,” the coach told reporters at a press conference, per The New York Post.

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2024 Parade

Fans can watch the Super Bowl 2024 parade in Kansas City on fox4kc.com, as well as USA Today’s YouTube channel. NFL Network is also expected to show highlights from the festivities.