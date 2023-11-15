Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has given his blessing to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the tight end used his bye week to visit the singer at her Eras tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” Andy, 65, said in an interview with journalist Tod Palmer. “That’s a good thing.”

When asked if the buzz surrounding the Super Bowl champ and Grammy winner’s relationship has resulted in any requests for concert tickets or autographs, the coach replied, “Nobody’s really mentioned much on that.”

Andy previously offered Travis, 34, his blessing on his romance with Taylor, 33, even suggesting having her in attendance at games has improved the football player’s performance.

“Kelce is getting better with time,” he told reporters at an October 22 postgame press conference, adding, “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

On the October 25 episode of Travis’ “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis said he “must be doing something right” with Taylor after getting approval from his friends and family.

“Not only is social media noticing [Travis’ improvement on the field], but it appears that Big Red is noticing it,” the Philadelphia Eagles star, 36, said on the podcast of Andy.

Travis replied to his older brother, “Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Andy even revealed that he knew Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, from when he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” the coach said on OutKick’s “The Five Spot With Donovan McNabb” podcast on October 17. “So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

After joking that he had indirectly helped set Travis up with the pop superstar, Andy called Taylor a “good girl” and added about her regular presence at Chiefs games, “We’re glad she’s here.”

Travis’ recent trip to Argentina to visit Taylor at her Eras tour led to the duo’s first public kiss, and even an on stage lyric change just for him.

As the NFL star watched the November 11 show from the VIP tent with Scott, 71, Taylor gave her boyfriend a shoutout by changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference him.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang. After the show, the “Lover” singer ran into Travis’ arms and kissed him as he waited for her to walk off stage.