Kevin Costner’s Kids: Meet the Actor’s Son and Daughters

Kevin Costner doesn’t stray too far away from his onscreen Yellowstone character John Dutton considering he is a father of seven kids! The Hollywood legend welcomed his children from his past relationships with ex-wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner and former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

“I work as a provider. I’m a father and I’m a husband, but the world doesn’t revolve around me,” he says. “When I’m not making a movie, I’m living and on the freeway with my wife [Christine], getting the kids to their stuff or I’m waiting for them to come out of a party,” Kevin told People in November 2022, one year before their split. “I’m just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works.”

Kevin Costner’s Daughter Annie Costner

Kevin entered parenthood on April 15, 1984, when Cindy gave birth to Annie.

The celebrity (adult) kid starred in Dances With Wolves alongside her dad in 1990. She later went on to appear in films Baby-Sitters Club, The Postman and Lazy Teenage Superheroes. Working in Hollywood is in Annie’s blood, so she transitioned to a behind-the-scenes role as a producer and co-owner of Sound Off Films.

In July 2016, the Bodyguard actor walked Annie down the aisle before she said “I Do” to husband Danny Cox.

Kevin Costner’s Daughter Lily Costner

Lily joined the family on August 4, 1986, and appeared on the big screen with her dad and sister Annie in The Postman.

“Lily is an amazing singer and songwriter. She can be a really huge star if that’s what she wanted. I’m not sure she wants that. She’s really gifted,” Kevin told HuffPost in June 2014. “Lily’s way is not to knock doors down. I think she wants a quality of life … She’s seen the quality of life that we’ve had and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her.”

Kevin Costner’s Son Joe Costner

The Let Him Go actor and Cindy welcomed their youngest child on January 31, 1988. Joe also appeared in The Postman, but acting wasn’t his true passion.

After graduating from The University of Colorado Boulder, Joe kicked off his career as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

Kevin Costner’s Son Liam Costner

Kevin and Bridget welcomed son Liam in 1996, two years after Kevin’s divorce from Cindy.

Kevin Costner’s Son Cayden Wyatt Costner

After tying the knot with now ex-wife Christine in 2004, the pair welcomed their first child together. Cayden was born in 2007 and Kevin wasn’t sure how he would be as a new dad at over 50 years old.

“I hope I have as much energy for Cayden as I had for my first. My fundamental fear is that my new baby, someone [else] will raise him, meaning that my life will end prematurely,” he told People ahead of Cayden’s birth. “I won’t get to coach him in what I think it is to be a man. I’d like to be the person that tells him about life.” He added jokingly, “I can fake like I’m asleep longer so I don’t have to do as many diapers.”

Kevin Costner’s Son Hayes Logan Costner

Hayes was born on February 12, 2009.

In 2022, Kevin admitted that he hired his son for a role in Horizon to get more quality time together.

“He’s very good,” the Waterworld star told People at the time. “But I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me.”

Kevin Costner’s Daughter Grace Avery Costner

Kevin welcomed his youngest child in 2010.

During an appearance on Today, the Oscar-winning actor gushed over his little girl.

“She’s sewing and she’s dancing, but when she sees the ball bouncing out in the backyard I can feel her gravitating out with the boys — but everything has to stop when she plays,” he said on the daytime show.