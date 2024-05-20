Who Is Jason Momoa's Girlfriend Adria Arjona Job, Family

Jason Momoa is officially off the market, as he introduced fans to his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, in a series of Instagram photos on May 20, 2024. Fans want to know more about his new love, after his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

What Did Jason Momoa Say About Girlfriend Adria Arjona?

The Aquaman star shared a series of photos from a trip to Japan with Adria and some friends, including one with Adria sitting on his lap at dinner. In the caption, he wrote, “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends.” Jason added, “Sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” which translates from Spanish into “my love.”

Courtesy of Jason Momoa/Instagram

How Long Have Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Been Together?

Jason confirmed he was in a committed romance during a May 11, 2024, appearance at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England. When a woman in the audience asked if he was single, the Dune star replied, “I am very much in a relationship,” adding about his girlfriend’s identity, “You’ll find out very soon.”

It’s unclear when the pair first became romantic. Jason and former wife Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022, but the former Cosby Show star revealed in divorce paperwork filed in January 2023 that their date of separation was on October 7, 2020.

Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005 and finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 7, 2017. They share two children, daughter Lola, born in July 2007, and son Nokoa Wolf, born in December 2008.

When Did Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Work Together?

The pair starred together in the 2021 film Sweet Girl, although production started in November 2019, and wrapped in February 2020.

Where Is Adria Arjona From?

Adria was born on April 25, 1992, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and raised in Mexico City, Mexico, until the age of 12. Her mother Leslie Torres is Puerto Rican while her father is famed Guatemala born Latin singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She frequently joined her dad during his tours while growing up, and the family moved to Miami, Florida, when she 12.

The Hit Man star moved to New York to study acting when she was 18. She attended the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Getty Images

Is Adria Arjona Married?

The Father of the Bride star tied the knot with lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2019. They attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party together, although it is unclear when they split.