Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor! Jason Momoa‘s dating history is making the rounds now that he’s moving on from longtime love Lisa Bonet.

The Game of Thrones actor and The Cosby Show alum were together for more than a decade before officially tying the knot in 2017. However, things between them didn’t last forever. In January 2022, the former couple announced their decision to part ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Following the split, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Jason and Lisa were “discussing it at length” before deciding to divorce. The insider added, “They didn’t just wake up one day and decide to divorce,” noting that they had been “slowly growing apart.”

Together, Jason and Lisa shared daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. Prior to her and the Aquaman‘s relationship, she welcomed a daughter — Zoë Kravitz — with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. The source added, “They were a well-balanced, blended family before this announcement and that’s the plan going forward.”

While he’s been tight-lipped about details surrounding their breakup, Jason did walk The Batman premiere red carpet in March 2022 to support former stepdaughter Zoë’s movie.

“We’re just so proud,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Months later, Jason sparked romance rumors with fellow actress Eiza González. In May 2022, they were spotted walking the red carpet together and Us Weekly confirmed that they were dating. A source told the publication that things between them were “very casual.”

The insider added, “But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of Jason’s love life.