Smooth sailing! Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring following her reconciliation with husband Jason Momoa one month after they announced their split.

The Angel Heart star, 54, shopped for new clothes in Topanga Canyon, California, on Thursday, March 17, and was seen looking at a dark blue T-shirt. Lisa wore a chic yet casual ensemble, featuring a white graphic tee, a floral-print, blue flowing cardigan, blue and white-striped pants, and a brown hat. While talking to another person outside, Lisa’s gold band was visible on her wedding finger.

Lisa’s recent outing comes nearly three weeks after a source exclusively told Life & Style she and the Aquaman lead, 42, were giving their love another shot.

“Lisa and Jason’s split is on hold,” the insider said on February 28. “They never stopped loving each other and have reconciled.”

Since Jason is a busy actor, having filmed the Aquaman sequel in London and his Apple TV+ series See in Vancouver, their relationship was seemingly strained because of distance. However, the source explained the Justice League star has “has freed up time from his busy schedule to get their marriage back on track again.”

News Licensing/MEGA

“He promises Lisa there’ll be big changes and that making their relationship work comes before anything else,” the insider added, before noting the pair are “also having couples therapy, which has been a useful tool to guide them in the right direction.”

Just one day prior, Jason showed his support for his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom Lisa shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, by attending the premiere of her film Batman with Channing Tatum.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED,” he captioned an Instagram post on February 27. “@channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally, @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz.”

The fan-favorite duo surprised the world on January 12 when they announced they were parting ways after more than 16 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Jason and Lisa wrote in a statement that he shared to his Instagram account that day. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.”

They ended their heartfelt announcement by writing, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The pair met in 2005 at a New York City jazz club after they were introduced to one another by mutual pals. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani, in July 2007. In December 2008, Lisa gave birth to their son, Nakoa-Wolf. And while the Life on Mars actress already shares Zoë, 33, with Lenny, 57, Jason didn’t hesitate to embrace the role of the dedicated stepfather and even a close friend to Lenny. Jason and Lisa then tied the knot at their home in Topanga, California, in October 2017.

Two years after they formally wed, Jason gushed about his wife in an interview with Esquire, revealing that she was his “childhood crush.”

“I mean, I didn’t tell her that,” he said in October 2019, before jokingly adding, “I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”