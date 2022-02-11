While Kylie Jenner may have picked a one-of-a-kind celebrity baby name for daughter Stormi Webster, she has actually followed in the footsteps of other stars by naming her newborn son, Wolf. The wild and fierce name has been used by stars such as Jason Momoa, Zooey Deschanel and more for their sons’ monikers.

Kylie waited nine days after her baby boy’s February 2, 2022, birth to officially announce his name. In an Instagram Story post, she simply wrote “Wolf Webster” to share what moniker she and boyfriend Travis Scott selected for their son. Travis’ birth name is Jacques Webster, and the pair used his real surname for their son, just as they did with daughter Stormi.

Jason Momoa and estranged wife Lisa Bonet chose Wolf as the name for their only son, who was born in December 2008. His full name, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa is filled with tributes to the Aquaman star’s Hawaiian heritage, but he goes primarily by Wolf.

“He was born on the stormiest [sic], rainy night,” Lisa wrote on Jason’s official site‘s message board, as reported by Today.com. in January 2009. “Nakoa [means] warrior … Mana [means] strength/spirit, Kaua [means] rain, po [means] dark …The [first] name was always going to be Nakoa-Wolf.”

Actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli and her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen’s only child is named Wolfgang, or Wolfie for short. The couple went with musical inspiration in choosing the moniker, naming their son after legendary classical composer Wolfgang Mozart.

Wolf has become an increasingly common middle name among celebrities, especially when paired with the first name “Charles” or “Charlie.” Former New Girl actress Zooey and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, seemed to have started the trend when the star gave birth to their son, Charlie Wolf, in May 2017.

The Hills alum Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell picked the exact same name for their second child when they welcomed another baby boy in October 2019. In his birth announcement on Instagram, Lauren wrote, “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived,” in the caption.

A third celebrity couple went on to choose the same moniker for their son, as Bachelor Nation stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell named their first-born son Charles “Charlie” Wolf when he arrived in November 2019.

“Charles is a beloved family name on both sides,” Carly went on to explain in photos with of the newborn. She then added, “We wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born.”