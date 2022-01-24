Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2022: The Most Unusual Monikers Stars Selected for Their Infants

A new year has brought brand new and unusual names for celebrity babies. From being named after glamorous locations to tributes to beloved film characters, there’s plenty of star offspring sporting unusual monikers.

Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy welcomed their first born on January 11 but didn’t reveal if they had a boy or a girl. However, The Real host later shared that the couple named their baby Monaco, after the ritzy principality near the French Riviera. It is a location that “changed their lives forever,” as it was where Jeannie and Jeezy first discussed their life goals.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” the new mom shared on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel while speaking from her baby’s nursery, where “Monaco” adorned the wall in white lettering.

“What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating. That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” the host explained.

Another couple who needed to clarify their baby’s unusual name were Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. The Bachelor Nation sweethearts already had their son’s name picked out ahead of his February 2022 due date.

During an Amazon Live session from the baby’s nursery on January 18, the couple revealed that their son will be called Dawson Demitri Haibon. But the pair wanted to make sure that fans knew that it had nothing to do with the iconic early aughts teen drama, Dawson’s Creek.

Jared explained that Leonard DiCaprio‘s character in 1997’s Titanic, Jack Dawson, is “one of Ashley’s loves.” Ashley added that being such a fan of the actor, “Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us.” Their son’s middle name doesn’t have any special meaning behind it, as it’s just a moniker the pair liked and agreed upon.

Scroll down to see celebrities who have chosen unique and unusual names for their babies in 2022!