Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammates' Quotes on Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes

The team’s superstar quarterback has been quick to offer his support for his longtime friend’s relationship.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [see] how good of a person she is,” Patrick explained during a November 2023 interview on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. But despite the overwhelming attention Taylor’s presence at games has brought the Super Bowl champs, ​Patrick maintains that the “Cruel Summer” singer has not affected their performance on the field.

“I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day,” he added at the time.

Months later, during a February 5, 2024, press conference in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick said it had been “cool to watch” his teammate fall in love throughout the season.

“It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is,” the quarterback concluded.

Patrick even admitted in a post-Super Bowl interview posted to TikTok by ESPN that ​the last song he sang in the shower was none other than Taylor’s “Love Story.” A true Swiftie!