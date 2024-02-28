Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammates' Quotes on Taylor Swift

Chris Unger / Stringer; Kathryn Riley / Contributor; Cooper Neill / Contributor

Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammates’ Quotes on Taylor Swift: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid and More

News
Feb 28, 2024 6:43 pm·
By
Picture

Girl on the Chiefs! During a January 2024 episode of ​their “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce joked with his brother, Jason Kelce, ​about how Taylor Swift had not only joined the ​Kansas City Chiefs as an honorary member but ​also made it to the Super Bowl with them during her rookie year.

The Grammy winner seems to fit right in with her tight end boyfriend’s NFL teammates, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes calling Taylor “part of the team” during a December 2023 appearance on CBS Mornings.

Color-block Cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Color-Block Cardigan Is the Perfect Way to Usher in Spring — Just $25 View Deal

Since ​Travis’ girlfriend became a member of Chiefs Nation, many of his teammates have spoken about their experience with her.

Picture