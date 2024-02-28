Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammates’ Quotes on Taylor Swift: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid and More
Girl on the Chiefs! During a January 2024 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce joked with his brother, Jason Kelce, about how Taylor Swift had not only joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an honorary member but also made it to the Super Bowl with them during her rookie year.
The Grammy winner seems to fit right in with her tight end boyfriend’s NFL teammates, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes calling Taylor “part of the team” during a December 2023 appearance on CBS Mornings.
Since Travis’ girlfriend became a member of Chiefs Nation, many of his teammates have spoken about their experience with her.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6