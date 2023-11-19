Patrick Mahomes is giving teammate Travis Kelce his nod of approval amid the tight end’s romance with Taylor Swift. Despite the hype and media attention surrounding Taylor and Travis’ relationship, Patrick says the Kansas City Chiefs are still laser focused on football.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [see] how good of a person she is,” the star QB, 28, said in a preview for his interview on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

While Patrick and Travis, 34, have been teammates and friends for years, Taylor, 33, has also struck up a close bond with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. The ladies have sat together at several Chiefs games this season and also hung out away from the football stadium more than once. Most notably, Brittany, 28, joined Taylor and some of her famous gal pals for a night out in New York City at the beginning of November.

Gotham/GC Images

Things have been heating up between Taylor and Travis since they went public with their relationship in September. It’s unclear how long they were dating before the pop star made her first appearance in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the relationship began at some point following Travis’ attendance at the Eras tour in July. He revealed after the show that he hadn’t had a chance to meet Taylor, but admitted that he wanted to give her his phone number.

Fast forward four months later and Travis was back at the Eras tour in Argentina on November 11. During the Chiefs’ bye week, the NFL star flew south of the equator to support Taylor during the Buenos Aires leg of her tour. While Travis was seen dancing in the crowd, the “Blank Space” singer gave him a shoutout from the stage when she changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to be about him.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang with a smile. After the show, Travis greeted her backstage and she ran into his arms to give him a kiss. The sweet moment was captured on video as hundreds of fans watched on in person.

Travis and the Chiefs return to the football field on Monday, November 20, where they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be a repeat of the 2023 Super Bowl with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, on the opposing team.

It was originally reported that Taylor was planning to attend the game with her parents, who would be meeting Travis’ mom and dad for the first time. However, the singer had to postpone her November 18 show in Brazil due to extreme temperatures and the new date is now on Monday, November 20.