Taylor Swift was ~enchanted~ by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s game-winning catch at the 2024 Super Bowl! Travis Kelce’s teammate revealed that the pop star showered him in praise after the big game and told him he had “magic” hands.

“She was like, ‘Good job, proud of you, good game.’ Like, ‘Man, it was crazy,'” Mecole, 25, said on Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder’s “Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday, February 27. “Then she said something about doing these magic tricks.”

Mecole then revealed that he met Taylor, 34, at a party that Travis, 34, hosted earlier in the football season. He impressed the “Lover” hitmaker with a card trick, and it stuck with her so much that she continued to bring it up whenever she saw Mecole after that.

“Every time she sees me she talks about it,” he joked. “So then she was like, ‘Man, you and these cards,’ like … ‘Your hands are magical,’ or something like that. Like, ‘You catch the game-winning touchdown.’ That was kinda cool, her saying that.”

Mecole gushed about Taylor, calling her “so cool” and “just vibes.” Though meeting her was similar to meeting any other teammate’s partner, the NFL star admitted to feeling starstruck by Taylor.

“When we leave, like, ‘Damn, that’s like Taylor Swift,'” he said.

Taylor was present in a VIP box as the Chiefs took home the victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. It was her 13th time watching her boyfriend take the field since she and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023. While she was there to support her man, she also made sure to win over his teammates, as many of them are Travis’ closest friends. The way to their hearts? Food!

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday’s episode of NFL on NBC. “It was over. She knew right where to go.”

Mecole hasn’t been the only teammate of Travis’ to gush about Taylor. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — whose wife, Brittany Mahomes, befriended Taylor when she started attending games — once defended the singer against claims that she was a “distraction” to Travis.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [see] how good of a person she is,” Patrick, 28, said in November 2023. “I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Patrick is also thrilled to see how happy the pop star has made his close friend.

“He’s enjoying it. He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well,” the NFL star said of Travis on February 5. “It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”