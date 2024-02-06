Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed he’s a major fan of teammate Travis Kelce‘s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift and how it has been a thrill to watch it unfold.

“He’s enjoying it. He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well,” Patrick, 28, told reporters in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5, during media day ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

As for being there as Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, fell in love and became the hottest celebrity couple, Patrick explained, “It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of,” adding, “It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”

Taylor has become part of the Chiefs’ inner circle, bonding closely with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as other players’ wives and girlfriends. The “Cruel Summer” singer and Brittany, 28, even developed their own handshake and dance for when Patrick throws touchdown passes to Travis.

Patrick and Travis’ Chiefs will be squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. If Kansas City wins, it will be their third Super Bowl title since 2020, and the Ohio native really wants that ring.

During the same media event, Travis gushed over his girlfriend winning Album of the Year at the Grammys for the record-setting fourth time on Sunday, February 4.

“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” the athlete said to reporters, adding, “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

As for if he intends to propose to Taylor on the field should the Chiefs win, Travis said there’s only one ring on his mind right now. “I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now,” Travis said, referencing another Super Bowl ring.

Taylor is expected to make the trek from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas immediately following her Saturday, February 10, Eras tour concert. Despite the roughly 13-hour flight, the time difference will work in her favor and she could land in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with the Super Bowl taking place the next day at Allegiant Stadium.

The 14-time Grammy winner was present for her 12th Chiefs game of the season when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, winning the AFC Championship and earning another trip to the Super Bowl.

Fans got to see the most incredible public displays of affection between the couple to date, as they hugged and kissed on the field following the victory. Travis was so emotional he began to tear up, shortly after seemingly telling Taylor, “I love you so much it’s not even funny.” She seemingly replied, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever.”