While Brittany Mahomes may be headed to the Super Bowl with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, the WAG was slammed by fans for “high horse” behavior in a viral TikTok.

In a TikTok posted by CBS on Monday, January 29, after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens, Brittany, 28, along with her husband, 28, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, were seen walking off the field and into the locker room. After Brittany and Patrick shared a quick kiss, the mom of two was seen approaching stadium staff.

“Where do we go from here?” Brittany asked the employee while twirling her fingers.

Fans were quick to share their opinions on the interaction and many called the former soccer player “rude” for how she treated the staff.

“Mahomes wife needs to get up off her high horse,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another wrote, “I can not stand Mahomes wife.”

“Brittany Mahomes personality is BRUTAL. The attitude [sic],” a third quipped.

Fans also had issues with Patrick’s brother, 23, being shown publicly by the network given his past legal issues.

“Why you guys showing a guy charged with sexual assault? [sic]” one user wrote. Another added, “That psycho Jackson Mahomes is not all there!!!”

Jackson was previously arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery in May 2023 following an alleged incident at a restaurant in Kansas three months prior. The owner of the restaurant – with two employees serving as witnesses – accused Jackson of forcibly trying to kiss her after he allegedly shoved a male waiter.

Jackson pleaded not guilty and was later released on a $100,000 bond. He was meant to have a preliminary hearing in August 2023, but the trial was postponed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. The three felony charges were later dropped on January 3 at the request of the prosecution, according to Yahoo Sports.

Despite Jackson’s problematic history, his sister-in-law has been quick to have his back in the past. After Jackson was called out online for wearing a jacket that misspelled their last name as “Mahoms” without the letter “e,” Brittany had a fierce clapback for his haters.

“Y’all are ignorant,” the fitness trainer wrote via Twitter in January 2022, in reference to a since-deleted tweet making fun of Jackson. “At least make sure your facts are straight. This is just not necessary AT ALL! There were plenty other photos to look at to confirm before you post stupid s–t like this. Y’all have no sense if you think this is accurate. Be better.”

Brittany and Patrick met in high school and dated for eight years prior to announcing their engagement in 2020. The pair tied the knot in March 2022, with Jackson serving as his brother’s best man. The duo later welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021 and their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November 2022.